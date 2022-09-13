Brahmastra grosses over Rs 125 crore — Other movies that made Rs 100 crore in opening weekend

SUMMARY Ayan Mukerji’s visually spectacular romance epic ‘Bramhastra’ has notched a solid opening weekend, as the movie has crossed over Rs 125 crore in net collections in the domestic market amid the boycott campaign. The global collections stand at Rs 225 crore for the weekend, the makers of the film claimed.

1 / 7

While Brahmāstra's net collections remain optimistic, the film’s Rs 410 crore budget means that the movie still needs to attract audiences to the theatres in order to become a hit. (Image: Ranbir Kapoor/Instagram)

2 / 7

“Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude and more Gratitude - for our Audiences,” said Mukerji as he celebrated what has been the biggest Bollywood release of the year. (Image: Ranbir Kapoor/Instagram)

3 / 7

While the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is still at the theatres, the movie joins an elite club of Hindi films that have crossed over Rs 100 crore in their opening weekend. Here are the other four movies that managed to earn over Rs 100 crore in their opening weekend. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 7

Sanju (2018) | The Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanjay Dutt biopic ‘Sanju’ was the first Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie that crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend. The movie had managed to rake in Rs 119 crore at the end of its opening weekend. (Image: Star Studios/YouTube)

5 / 7

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) | The Salman Khan and Kabir Khan collaboration, which also starred Katrina Kaif, grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office in the first week. Released over the Christmas weekend, the movie collected Rs 114 crore over its opening weekend. (Image: YRF/YouTube)

6 / 7

Dangal (2016) | Aamir Khan’s impressive performance and transformation for ‘Dangal’ saw the sports drama cross the Rs 100 crore opening weekend mark with a collection of Rs 104 crore. (Image: UTV Motion Pictures/YouTube)

7 / 7

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) | Salman Khan is known for his festive openers. Kabir Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was released during Eid and pulled on heartstrings and audiences to collect Rs 101 crore over its opening weekend. (Image: Salman Khan Films/YouTube)