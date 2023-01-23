Ramesh Sippy Birthday Special: A look at the top movies of the iconic filmmaker

SUMMARY Ramesh Sippy is one of the most iconic and popular filmmakers of Hindi cinema. He is best known for his directorial project Sholay, which remains one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. Ramesh Sippy celebrates his 76th birthday on January 23. The Padma Shri winner has produced some of the leading superstars of the industry and one of his most popular collaborations has been with Amitabh Bachchan. Here is a look at some of the most iconic films of Ramesh Sippy.

Sholay | Arguably the most iconic film of Bollywood, Sholay featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, and Jaya Bachchan. The Ramesh Sippy directorial shattered records for continuous screenings in many cinema halls across India and is recognised as a cult classic.

Andaz | The film Andaz featured Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna, Shammi Kapoor and Simi Garewal. Written by Salim-Javed, the film was widely successful. Rajesh Khanna played an elaborate cameo in this film and he is credited for turning this Ramesh Sippy directorial into a super hit.

Seeta Aur Geeta | The iconic comedy-drama, Seeta Aur Geeta featured Hema Malini in a double role. The film also starred Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar as the leading men. This film is one of the biggest super-hits helmed by Ramesh Sippy.

Shaan | The film Shaan released in 1980 is an all-time blockbuster. This movie was reportedly inspired by the James Bond films and it was also written by the popular duo Salim-Javed. The film featured superstars like Sunil Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha in pivotal roles.

Saagar | The film Saagar marked lead actress Dimple Kapadia’s comeback to films after 12 years since her debut film Bobby. The film also featured Rishi Kapoor and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles in this romantic drama.