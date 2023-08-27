Raksha Bandhan 2023: Movies to watch with your siblings to celebrate the bond

1 / 5

Hum Saath-Saath Hain | The film which celebrates the essence of family values and solidarity is also a perfect example that shows the strong bonding between siblings as portrayed by actors Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Neelam Kothari. Revisiting this classic film this Raksha Bandhan can be an opportunity to celebrate the occasion. (Image: Hum Saath-Saath Hain/YouTube)

Dil Dhadakne Do | While the film revolves around the lives of a series of people including a tumultuous Indian family, one cannot miss the bond shared between on-screen siblings played by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Despite struggling with their personal issues, their bonding was indeed authentic and pure. (Image: Dil Dhadakne Do/YouTube)

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na | The coming-of-age romantic comedy film centred around two best friends - Jai and Aditi came like a fresh wave of air. However, the relationship shown between Aditi and her brother Amit (played by Prateik Babbar) is something that we can all relate to. From annoying each other to squabbling every other moment and also showing support for each other, their bonding clearly reflected the dynamics of sibling relationships. (Image: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na/You Tube)

Raksha Bandhan | Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is a perfect example of how a brother relentlessly makes an effort to get his sisters married and support them. (Image: Raksha Bandhan/YouTube)

