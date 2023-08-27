CNBC TV18
homephotos Newsentertainment NewsRaksha Bandhan 2023: Movies to watch with your siblings to celebrate the bond

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Movies to watch with your siblings to celebrate the bond

SUMMARY

The bond that we share with our siblings is super special. They are our secret keepers. Isn't it? Well, the day to celebrate this unique bond is around the corner. Yes, we're talking about Raksha Bandhan. As films are known for portraying the essence of love, affection, and relationships, what can be better than watching some Raksha Bandhan-special films on this day? Bollywood has served us with some really heartwarming films that beautifully portray the cherished bond between siblings. Grab some snacks and binge on these Bollywood movies this Raksha Bandhan.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 27, 2023 2:15:24 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Movies to watch with your siblings to celebrate the bond
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5

Hum Saath-Saath Hain | The film which celebrates the essence of family values and solidarity is also a perfect example that shows the strong bonding between siblings as portrayed by actors Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Neelam Kothari. Revisiting this classic film this Raksha Bandhan can be an opportunity to celebrate the occasion. (Image: Hum Saath-Saath Hain/YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5

Dil Dhadakne Do | While the film revolves around the lives of a series of people including a tumultuous Indian family, one cannot miss the bond shared between on-screen siblings played by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Despite struggling with their personal issues, their bonding was indeed authentic and pure. (Image: Dil Dhadakne Do/YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na | The coming-of-age romantic comedy film centred around two best friends - Jai and Aditi came like a fresh wave of air. However, the relationship shown between Aditi and her brother Amit (played by Prateik Babbar) is something that we can all relate to. From annoying each other to squabbling every other moment and also showing support for each other, their bonding clearly reflected the dynamics of sibling relationships. (Image: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na/You Tube)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 5

Raksha Bandhan | Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is a perfect example of how a brother relentlessly makes an effort to get his sisters married and support them. (Image: Raksha Bandhan/YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5

Sarbjit | Featuring Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles, Sarbjit is based on a true story, showing how Sarabjit Singh's sister (Dalbir Kaur) goes to every possible extent for her brother's freedom who has been wrongly held in Pakistan. (Image: Sarabjit/YouTube)

