Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Aryan-Suhana Khan to Alia-Shaheen Bhat, meet the famous Bollywood siblings

Raksha Bandhan marks the special bond between siblings. The auspicious festival is observed with much pomp and splendour across India. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Every year, B-town actors take some time out of their busy schedules and spend time with their siblings, sharing snippets of their celebrations on social media. In fact, some brother-sister pairs of B-town have also flourished in their respective careers with their skills. As we gear up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 30 and 31, let’s take a look at some of the famous Bollywood siblings, who have shined in their professional ventures. (Image: Reuters)

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan | Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s kids - Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam share a special bond with each other. While Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies, Aryan has shown interest in filmmaking. (Image: Aryan Khan Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan | The Pataudi siblings are pure goals. Did you know it was Saif who inspired Soha to become an actor? From going on holidays to Sunday family brunch, the two never leave each other's side. (Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan | Another Pataudi sibling pair on the block is Sara and Ibrahim. Sara is super protective of her little brother "Iggy". Be it going to the gym or knock-knock jokes, Sara and Ibrahim never fail to make us smile. (Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan | The Khan brothers don't need a special introduction. We also got a glimpse of their amazing bond on Koffee With Karan Season 6. (Image: Salman Khan Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt | Alia Bhatt is making all the right noises. She recently received the National Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, meet her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who prefers to stay away from the spotlight. Shaheen has authored a book, titled I've Never Been (Un) Happier, documenting her mental health struggles. (Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram)

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar | While Farhan Akhtar’s acting, directorial, and singing prowess has left fans in awe, his sister Zoya Akhtar’s unique power storytelling as a filmmaker has earned her much stardom. (Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana | It won't be wrong to say that the two have carved a niche in Bollywood. Their unique selection of film scripts, embedded with stellar performances has received multiple praises from critics and the masses. Besides acting, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a great singer. (Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar | For Ishaan Khatter, Shahid has been a strong personality during his childhood. Ishaan has time and again expressed his love for Shahid. (Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram)

