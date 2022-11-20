Five must-watch films of Rajkumar Hirani on his birthday

SUMMARY Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most successful storytellers of Hindi cinema. From ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ to ‘Sanju’, Rajkumar Hirani’s journey and vision have changed the dynamics of filmmaking in India. His work is admired by both the audience and critics alike.

Rajkumar Hirani is all set to cast his magic on the big screen again. His upcoming project marks his first collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, we are talking about the much-anticipated film, ‘Dunki’. Several pictures from the sets of the film have already gone viral. While we have to wait a little longer to witness his craft unfold, on his 60th birthday, let us take a look at some of his top films. (Image: YouTube)

Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) | Rajkumar Hirani made his filmmaking debut with ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ in 2003. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Vidya Balan. Not only did the film become one of the highest grosser of the year, but the characters of Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi), continue to be popular. (Image: YouTube)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) | Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna and Circuit duo was repeated in the Munna Bhai sequel, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Vidya Balan in the lead. It was well-received by the audience. A social message wrapped in humour and heartfelt moments impressed all. (Image: YouTube)

3 Idiots (2009) | Making his first collaboration with Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani delivered a masterpiece, which rightfully captured our struggles in life. The film also takes a sly dig at the Indian education system. (Image: YouTube)

PK (2014) | Rajkumar Hirani once again turned to Aamir Khan for another project. The duo gave us an interesting story of an alien, from a different dimension, and highlighted the grip religion has in our country. (Image: YouTube)

Sanju (2018) | Sanjay Dutt’s biopic by Hirani showcased the various phases of the actor’s life with utmost perfection. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor, who played Sanjay Dutt, won critics over with his skill. The 2018 release also featured Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Sonam Kapoor, among others. (Image: YouTube)