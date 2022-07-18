Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: A look at Kaka’s greatest hits

Legendary actor and India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna charmed the hearts of millions with his unmatched charisma and impeccable performances in films. The actor, who was popular as Kaka, delivered 15 consecutive solo hits during his golden period between 1969 and 1971. Born as Jatin Khanna on December 29, 1942, in Amritsar, Kaka appeared in 163 feature films and 17 short films. The actor debuted in Bollywood with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’, which was India's official Oscar entry in 1967 although it did not make the final five cut. In 1974, BBC made a film on Rajesh Khanna, titled ‘Bombay Superstar’. The actor achieved fame unlike any other film stars before him, with a huge fan following throughout his career. In 1973, Rajesh Khanna married actress Dimple Kapadia with whom he had two daughters -- Twinkle and Rinke. He breathed his last on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 in Mumbai. Kaka gave his fans and a whole generation many moments to remember. Here’s a look at some of his iconic films-