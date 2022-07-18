Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: A look at Kaka’s greatest hits



1 / 10 Daag: A Poem of Love (1973) | The romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra is an adaptation of the 1886 Thomas Hardy novel ‘The Mayor of Casterbridge’. In the movie, Rajesh Khanna plays the role of a convict who is on the run. Sharmila Tagore and Rakhee Gulzar are paired with Rajesh Khanna in the movie. (Image: YRF YouTube screengrab)



2 / 10 Aap ki Kasam (1974): Rajesh Khanna plays the role of a jealous husband in J Om Prakash's 1974 film 'Aap Ki Kasam' who doubts the fidelity of his wife, played by Mumtaz. (Image: YouTube screengrab)



3 / 10 Namak Haraam (1973): In this Hrishikesh Mukherjee film, Rajesh Khanna shares the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. The film, a huge success at the box office, featured melodies like ‘Diye Jalte Hai, Phool Khilte Hai, Nadiya se dariya, Dariye se Sagar’ and ‘Main Shayar Badnaam. (Image: Ultra YouTube screengrab)



4 / 10 Bawarchi (1972): Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Bawarchi was a family entertainer, starring Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Badhuri. Rajesh Khanna played the role of a cook Raghu in the movie. (Image: YouTube screengrab)



5 / 10 Haathi Mere Saathi (1971): One of the biggest hits of 1971, the movie tells the story of a man who loves his elephant. He deals with obstacles on the way to taking care of his beloved elephant. An instant hit among children, ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ ranked among the biggest ever hits of Rajesh Khanna's career. (Image: ErosNow)



6 / 10 Kati Patang (1970): In this Shakti Samanta film, Rajesh Khanna is paired with Asha Parekh. Kaka plays the role of Kamal Sinha in the movie. The story revolves around a runaway bride who promises her dying widowed friend that she will take care of her infant child by assuming her identity. The movie is famous for its super hit tracks ‘Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Shaam Mastani’ and ‘Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai, Mastaana Hota Hai.’ (Image: Ultra YouTube screengrab)



7 / 10 Amar Prem (1972): Rajesh Khanna is again paired with Sharmila Tagore in the romance ‘Amar Prem’ by Shakti Samanta in 1972. Tagore plays the role of a village woman who is forced into prostitution in Kolkata after her husband abandons her. She forms a strong relationship with a wealthy patron (Rajesh Khanna) and an abused boy in the neighbourhood. (Image: Ultra YouTube screengrab)



8 / 10 Ittefaq (1969): Directed by Yash Chopra, ‘Ittefaq’ was a crime thriller in which Rajesh Khanna was paired opposite Nanda for the first time. The actor played the role of a painter under trial for murdering his wife in the thriller. (Image: YouTube screengrab)



9 / 10 Aradhana (1969): Rajesh Khanna teams up with Sharmila Tagore in Shakti Samanta’s 'Aradhana' in 1969, where he plays the role of an Air Force pilot who dies in an air crash leaving behind a pregnant wife. (Image: Ultra YouTube screengrab)