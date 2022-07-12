At the peak of his career, Rajendra Kumar was unbeatable at the box office. His films would run in theatres for 25 weeks or more, earning him the moniker “Jubilee Kumar”. Born as Rajendra Kumar Tuli on July 20, 1927, in Pakistan’s Sialkot, the actor starred in more than 150 films in a career spanning over four decades. He was one of the most successful Indian actors in the 1960s, who gave stiff competition to Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor. The actor passed away on July 12, 1999, just eight days before his 72nd birthday. On his death anniversary, here’s a look at some of his most timeless performances-