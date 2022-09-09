The Crown to The Queen — A look at films, shows based on the life of the British monarch

SUMMARY Britain is mourning the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II. With her reign spanning over 70 years, the Queen was Britain's longest-serving monarch. The Queen always remained a beloved political figure, as a result, she was the subject of multiple films and TV series. From Netflix shows to illuminating documentaries, filmmakers have always showcased a keen interest in capturing the life, struggles, and success of the British Monarch. If you want to take a look at the Queen’s extraordinary legacy, we have handpicked some remarkable must-watch movies and documentaries for you. Have a look:

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen | Released earlier this year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, this 77-minute documentary reveals never seen before home videos of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. The film showcases footage of Queen Elizabeth II from when she was an infant to the time she was engaged to Prince Philip. Watching Elizabeth: the Unseen Queen will surely be a tearful experience for you. (Image: BBC Youtube)

The Crown | Claire Foy and Olivia Colman portrayed the Queen, in different periods of her life, in this Netflix series. It rightly captures her wedding to Prince Philip, and the birth of Prince Edward. The Crown is unarguably one of the most popular and riveting historical dramas. (Image: Netflix Youtube)

The Queen (2006) | The 2006-release The Queen chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II like no other. There is no doubt that Helen Mirren is hands down the best choice to portray the Queen in films. The Queen follows Royal Family in the wake of Princess Diana’s tragic death and captures people struggling with the great loss, Elizabeth’s reluctance to make a statement and address her people. Let us tell you Helen Mirren won a Best Actress Academy Award for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II. (Image: Miramax Youtube)

The Queen (2009) | This documentary cum drama narrates five significant moments in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. In The Queen, released in 2009, Queen Elizabeth II is portrayed by multiple actors, including Emilia Fox, Susan Jameson, Samantha Bond, Diana Quick, and Barbara Flynn. Though this TV series isn’t well-known as the former Netflix hit, it is worth watching for those who simply want to revisit Queen’s story. (Image: Youtube)

A Royal Night Out (2015) | A Royal Night Out showcases teenage Princess Elizabeth going out on a night in the town with her sister, Margaret. The film narrates how the Queen and her sister lose each other during their wild evening. This is a hilarious and unusual depiction of the Queen’s life. It portrayed how Queen Elizabeth II too was an ordinary woman who wanted to be free and enjoy life like everyone else. (Image: Lionsgate Films UK)