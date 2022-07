1 / 8 She was crowned Miss World in 2000 | Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the fifth Indian at the time to become Miss World. The actor achieved the feat at the age of 18 and started her showbiz journey. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 8 She was honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 2016 | Priyanka Chopra Jonas was conferred with India's fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri Award for her contribution to Indian cinema. She received the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee in 2016. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 8 She is the first South Asian to appear on the cover of Vogue US | In 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the first ever South Asian to feature on the cover of Vogue America. (Image: Vogue)



4 / 8 She appeared on the ‘Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List’ twice | Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of the most successful Bollywood actors to cross over to Hollywood. Owning to her success, she has been on the ‘Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List’ twice in a row. (Image: Filmfare)



5 / 8 She is the first Bollywood actress to be honoured at Marrakech Film Festival | Priyanka Chopra Jonas was awarded at Festival International Du Film De Marrakech in Morocco in 2019 for her 20 years in cinema. (Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)



6 / 8 She is the first-ever Indian star to announce the Oscar nominations | Priyanka Chopra Jonas created history when she announced the prestigious 93rd Academy Awards nominations with her husband Nick Jonas in 2021. (Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)



7 / 8 She is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights | In 2016, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was named UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador during the 70th-anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarters, New York. Later, she was also honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball. (Image: Reuters)