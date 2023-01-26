Lockwood and Co., The Legend of Vox Machina and more; these are the OTT and theatrical releases in the coming week

SUMMARY The last week of January will be seeing several movies and series being released on both OTT platforms and theatres. Among the releases is the much-awaited return of Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’ which was released in theatres on January 25. Here are the OTT and theatrical releases that you should catch this weekend.

Pathaan | Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen, ‘Pathaan’ was released to theatres on January 25. The movie opened to immense hype and adoration. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Pathaan’ is the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia, the movie has been eagerly awaited by fans. As a result, the movie has already broken several movie records. Here are all the records that ‘Pathaan’ has already broken.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 | The second season of Amazon’s animated D&D-inspired adventure. In the second season, whose episodes are going to be dropping in the coming week, the band of eight heroes will be facing off against the Chroma Conclave, a dangerous group of ancient dragons. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Shotgun Wedding | Starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding will be dropping on Prime Video on January 27. The movie is about a destination wedding where the wedding party gets held hostage by a group of gunmen. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Lockwood and Co. | Lockwood and Co. is a highly anticipated supernatural detective series that will be dropping on Netflix on January 27. The series will star Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati and is based on the novel of the same name by Jonathan Stroud. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

You People (Movie) | Starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, You People is a comedy movie that is dropping on Netflix on January 27. The movie is part of Eddie Murphy's return to the big screen and is a hilarious take on cultural differences. (Image: Youtube screengrab)