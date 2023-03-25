From Pathaan to John Wick: Chapter 4 — what to watch this week

SUMMARY In light of social distancing and spending more time indoors, OTT streaming services have become one of the most preferred entertainment platforms. Oh, and, we have some exciting new releases this week too. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming dramas, captivating OTT debuts or much-anticipated action films, these streaming platforms have something for everyone. From Shah Rukh Khan’s all-time hit Pathaan to Sir by Dhanush, here are the five latest releases that you shouldn’t miss. So, sit back, grab some popcorn, and get ready to binge-watch these must-see titles.

Pathaan | After a hiatus of four years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback on the silver screen in his latest action-packed avatar, in the film titled Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Pathaan, which premiered on OTT earlier this week, has garnered tremendous success and is now the highest-grossing Hindi film. Pathaan also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. (Image: Youtube)

All That Breathes | All that Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, tells the story of two siblings in Delhi who rescue and provide medical care to injured birds. The film has received critical acclaim and was even nominated in the Best Documentary (Feature) category at the 95th Academy Awards. Now, you can watch it on Disney+Hotstar. (Image: Youtube)

John Wick: Chapter 4 | John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth instalment of the action-packed thriller series starring Keanu Reeves, hit theatres on March 24. The Chad Stahelski film follows John Wick as he tries to evade the assassins sent by the High Table. No, you can’t watch it on OTT right away. The film will make its way to one of the streaming platforms, Prime Video or Netflix, after completing its theatrical release. (Image: Youtube)

Bheed | Rajkumar Roa and Bhumi Pednekar, who previously collaborated on Badhaai Do, once again are featured together in a social cause film about the pandemic, Bheed. The movie created by Benaras Media Works with a budget of around 30 crores has been released in theatres today March 24. Although there have been no official updates from the production team regarding the movie's release on OTT platforms, we will notify you as soon as any information is available. However, it has been reported that Zee5 will host the OTT premiere of the film Bheed. (Image: Youtube)

Sir | Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon’s starrer has struck all the right cords. The movie made its way to Netflix recently and is available in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. (Image: Youtube)