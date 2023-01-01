From Pathaan to Tiger 3: A look at the much-awaited films in 2023

SUMMARY New year resolutions, personal and professional goals, vacations, bucket list, and whatnot. We bet there are a lot of things to be excited about in the coming year. 2023 will surely bring in new challenges and opportunities. But the movie buff within us cannot help but notice that we have a number of releases lined up in the coming here. While 2022 saw the entertainment business getting back on track and attracting audiences back to the theatres, the films, scheduled for 2023, will now take the mantle to go forward with it. Here is a list of upcoming movies of 2023, and we cannot keep calm.

1. Pathaan | The much-awaited film of January is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. After all, it is his comeback project. The film has been making headlines ever since its songs and teaser got released. The star cast also includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia among others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is going to be released on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan, who is making his return after almost five years, also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. (Image: Youtube)

2. Kuttey | This black action comedy will showcase a pack of dogs (not really) drooling over some meaty stuff. Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of director Vishal Bhardwaj, takes up the charge of directing an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film releases on January 13. (Image: Youtube)

3. Shehzada | The year 2022 took Kartik Aaryan’s success graph to a new height. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, the actor impressed fans with his diverse acting chops. Now in 2023, the actor will be seen with his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. The film is slated to release in February 2023. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also has Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy. (Image: Youtube)

4. Tiger 3 | Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise is coming back to impress us with its third instalment. Are we excited? Oh yes, we are. Release date: Diwali week. Before this, Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit the theatres during Eid. (Image: Instagram)

5. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani | Karan Johar is returning with another love story. This time, it is about Rocky, Rani and their “prem kahaani”. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will lead the film, which is slated to release on April 28. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are part of the project. (Image: Youtube)

6. Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkar | We just cannot wait to see the on-screen chemistry of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. The Luv Ranjan directorial will be released on March 8. (Image: Youtube)

7. Merry Christmas | Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration Merry Christmas is making all the right noises. The Sriram Raghavan will be released in Hindi and Tamil. Earlier, the film was expected to release in December 2022. (Image: Instagram)