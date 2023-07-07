From Sonam Kapoor's Blind to Vidya Balan's Neeyat, OTT and movie releases you can watch this weekend

SUMMARY Let us take a sneak peak into the major releases to fill your weekend with lot of fun.

1 / 6

It is that of the month when we are talking about the films that have hit the theatres and OTT. This week, we are happy to report that there are quite a few thrilling releases. From Sonam Kapoor’s comeback film Blind to biopic – Tarla– based on the life of late chef Tarla Dalal, let us take a sneak peak into the major releases to fill your weekend with entertainment. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 6

Blind | JioCinema | Blind, by Shome Makhija, deals with the story of a visually impaired police officer who plans to catch a criminal after being the witness of a crime. The movie features Sonam Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli. Blind was released on July 7. It is a remake of a Korean movie with the same name. (Image: JioCinema YouTube)

3 / 6

Tarla | Zee5 | Huma Qureshi featuring Tarla is a biographical drama that is based on the life of late celebrity chef, Tarla Dalal. Piyush Gupta directed Tarla talks about her journey in the brigade of chefs that led her to earn Padma Shri. The movie also features Sharib Hashmi in a supporting role. (Image: Zee5 Instagram)

4 / 6

Ishq Next Door | JioCinema | Ishq Next Door is yet another rom-com series that revolves around a man who carries out all the responsibilities of his family while living a boring life. Later, he falls in love with a young girl living next door to him but it gets complicated further. The series featured Natasha Bharadwaj, Abhay Mahajan and Mrinal Dutt in lead roles. (Image: JioCinema YouTube)

5 / 6

Adhura | Amazon Prime Video | For the viewers who love horror and mystery stories, Adhura will be a treat to watch as this supernatural thriller chills the bone to end. The set of the series is established in an elite boarding school which has tons of secrets buried under the ground. It is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla and Ishwak Singh and Rashika Dugal play the prominent characters. (Image: Prime Video Instagram)

6 / 6

Neeyat | Theatres | Neeyat is written and directed by Anu Menon. The plot revolves around a detective, who decides to solve a murder mystery of a billionaire with her skill. The movie features Vidya Balan in lead along with Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose and Prajakta Koli in supporting characters. This movie will mark Vidya Balan’s return to the big screen after four years. (Image: Prime Video YouTube)