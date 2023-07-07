From Sonam Kapoor's Blind to Vidya Balan's Neeyat, OTT and movie releases you can watch this weekend

SUMMARY Let us take a sneak peak into the major releases to fill your weekend with lot of fun.

1 / 6

It is that of the month when we are talking about the films that have hit the theatres and OTT. This week, we are happy to report that there are quite a few thrilling releases. From Sonam Kapoor’s comeback film Blind to biopic – Tarla– based on the life of late chef Tarla Dalal, let us take a sneak peak into the major releases to fill your weekend with entertainment. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 6

Blind | JioCinema | Blind, by Shome Makhija, deals with the story of a visually impaired police officer who plans to catch a criminal after being the witness of a crime. The movie features Sonam Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli. Blind was released on July 7. It is a remake of a Korean movie with the same name. (Image: JioCinema YouTube)