From Sonam Kapoor's Blind to Vidya Balan's Neeyat, OTT and movie releases you can watch this weekend

SUMMARY
Let us take a sneak peak into the major releases to fill your weekend with lot of fun.
It is that of the month when we are talking about the films that have hit the theatres and OTT. This week, we are happy to report that there are quite a few thrilling releases. From Sonam Kapoor’s comeback film Blind to biopic – Tarla– based on the life of late chef Tarla Dalal, let us take a sneak peak into the major releases to fill your weekend with entertainment. (Image: Shutterstock)
Blind | JioCinema | Blind, by Shome Makhija, deals with the story of a visually impaired police officer who plans to catch a criminal after being the witness of a crime. The movie features Sonam Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli. Blind was released on July 7. It is a remake of a Korean movie with the same name. (Image: JioCinema YouTube)