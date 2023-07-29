OTT and theatre releases this week: Kaalkoot, Bawaal and more

SUMMARY After a week full of work and routine life, everyone needs time for leisure and comfort. While getting ready for a busy weekend with entertaining content, here we have picked the best OTT and theatre releases this week for your binge watch in the last weekend of July.

Kaalkoot is a crime thriller featuring Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. It is an eight-episode series currently airing on JioCinema. The plot follows the life of a committed police officer who is determined to solve an acid attack case despite all the challenges in his personal life. The series is directed by Sumit Saxena and also features Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. Kaalkoot was released on JioCinema on Thursday, July 27. The suspenseful series has been getting a good response for its storyline, and exceptional performances. (Image: Twitter/Vijay Varma)

After seven years, Karan Johar is back as a director with another typical Bollywood romantic drama, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which bears his signature style. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles while Bollywood veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are playing key supporting roles.Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has hit the theatres on Friday, July 28 and has been getting a great response.

While portraying the CA profession, Half CA delves into the complexities related to the profession that is not known to the outsiders. The series also highlights the rigorous preparation and immense pressure that is faced by the CA aspirants. The series is helmed by Arunabh Kumar and Harish Peddinti. It stars Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi and Anmol Kajani. The series aired on Amazon MiniTV on Wednesday, July 26. (Image: Amazon MiniTV)

Web Series, The Witcher is an adaptation from the book of the same name. It delves into Geralt of Rivia, who is a lone monster hunter, grappling to find his identity in the world. The series is rated as 8.1 on IMDb under the action, adventure and drama genre. It features Freya Allan, Henry Cavil and many more. The series aired on Netflix on Thursday, July 27. (Image: Twitter/The Witcher)

