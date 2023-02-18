As Oscars night nears, a look at 5 most shocking outfits on the red carpet

SUMMARY The image of Icelandic performer Bjork’s head bobbing out of her swan outfit never quite left anyone hooked on Oscars fashion. Track that and other iconic dresses in the recent history of Academy Awards night.

The Oscars red carpet is one of the most glamorous events of the awards night. The Academy Awards is the biggest event not just for the cinematic community but for the fashion fraternity as well, as celebs show up dressed to the nines. From the luxe to ultra-glam to outrageous, all sorts of outfits make heads turn here. Take a look at some of the most outrageous outfits spotted on the Oscars red carpet. (Image: Reuters)

Cher, 1986 | Cher's dress was designed by Bob Mackie, who was known for his extravagant and flamboyant designs. The supremely bold outfit was accompanied by a large feathered headgear. The celebrity had reportedly chosen the outfit as a sign of defiance towards the Academy, which did not nominate her for any awards for her role in Mask. Some praised the dress as a bold and daring fashion statement, while others criticised it as being too revealing and attention-seeking. (Image: Reuters)

Celine Dion, 1999 | Dion’s outfit was designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior, and was comprised of a white suit jacket (worn backwards) and trousers, accessorised with a white cowboy hat and a large diamond brooch. It marked a significant departure from the glamorous gowns and dresses that women typically sported on the red carpet, and was seen by some as being too unconventional for such a formal event. It was, as Celine put it, avant-garde, at the time. (Image: Reuters)

Bjork, 2001 | The dress was notable for its unusual design, featuring a long, feathered skirt made to resemble a swan, with Icelandic singer-actor Bjork's head emerging from the bird's neck. The dress was widely ridiculed in the media, with many critics and commentators finding it bizarre, ugly, or even offensive. Despite the negative press, the dress became iconic and is often cited as one of the most memorable and talked-about outfits in red carpet history. (Image: Reuters)

Angelina Jolie, 2012 | The dress Jolie wore featured a strapless black velvet bodice, with a thigh-high split in the skirt. The actor focused a little too much on the slit, jutting her leg out from it for most photographs. The dress and her pose became instant memes. Some criticised it for being attention-seeking and overly provocative, while others praised her for taking a risk and making a bold fashion statement. (Image: Reuters)

Billy Porter, 2019 | Billy Porter's 2019 red carpet outfit was designed by Christian Siriano. The top half was a tuxedo jacket — styled with a white shirt and bow tie — that flowed into a voluminous, velvet ball gown. This was a ground-breaking moment for queer culture in fashion. It was a powerful statement about the need for greater acceptance and celebration of gender non-conforming individuals in society. (Image: Reuters)