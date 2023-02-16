Oscars 2023: A look at some of the biggest controversies of the Academy Awards

SUMMARY Every year the Academy Awards make headlines for varied reasons. Last year, actor Will Smith slapped actor-comedian Chris Rock on stage and made headlines. It was a break from the typically ultra-curated and rehearsed ceremony of Hollywood, but it wasn’t the first time that things went wrong at the Oscars. Over the years, the Academy Awards have been embroiled in several controversies, and here’s a look at some of them.

1 / 6

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock | Chris Rock told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which appeared to offend her, and moments later Will walked up to the stage and slapped Rock in the face. He also yelled profanities at Rock after returning to his seat. After the incident, Will won the Best Actor in a leading role award. This event was so scandalous that the media speculated Will Smith’s award would be taken back. (Image: Twitter)

2 / 6

Adrien Brody kissing Halle Berry | At the 2003 Oscars, actress Halle Berry presented the award for Best Actor to Adrien Brody for his role in The Pianist. As the actor came to the stage, he went for a passionate kiss with Berry which was later confirmed to be unplanned and unexpected for Berry. She later said she just went along with it. (Image: Pinterest)

3 / 6

Angelina Jolie and her brother | At the 2000 Oscars, Angelina Jolie won an Oscar for her role in Girl, Interrupted and in her acceptance speech she declared that she was “in love” with her brother. Her brother was there in the audience supporting her and later the siblings were photographed kissing on the lips on the red carpet. (Image: Twitter)

4 / 6

Marlon Brando refusing the Oscar | In 1973, Marlon Brando won the Oscar for Best Actor award for his role in The Godfather, but he refused to accept it. He sent Sacheen Littlefeather to the event in his place, who explained that Brando was boycotting the film industry on the grounds that they treated Native Americans unfairly. This was seen as a heroic event, especially on the part of the Wounded Knee Occupation, a protest of Native Americans against the US government. (Image: Twitter)

5 / 6

#OscarsSoWhite campaign | In 2015, a movement called the #OscarsSoWhite gained momentum in yet another retaliation against the Academy’s lack of inclusion. Just two years after the beginning of Black Lives Matter, every actor nominated was white giving birth to the campaign’s hashtag. This issue was divisive and people were outraged at the lack of nominees of colour, and the opposing argument was that the Academy is tasked with choosing the best actors, rather than the most diverse actors. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 6

Erroneous announcement | In one of the most baffling and unbelievable blunders to occur at the Oscars, the wrong film was announced as Best Picture during the 2017 Academy Awards. Adding to the confusion, the mistake was not rectified until after the producers had already accepted and made their speeches. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway appeared confused after opening the envelope and announced La La Land as the winner when the Best Picture winner was actually Moonlight. Later, it was found that the presenters were accidentally given the wrong envelope containing the card for Best Actress. Jordan Horowitz, the producer of La La Land, played it off well, stating he was proud to hand over the award to Moonlight. (Image: Reuters)