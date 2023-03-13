Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Salma Hayek, stars get candid on champagne coloured

SUMMARY The parade of Hollywood royalty on the red carpet — champagne colored at these 95th Academy Awards — is nearly as important as the show itself. It's a staged ritual, well choreographed and timed to ensure everyone gets their moment.

Deepika Padukone poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Eric Gaillard)

Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan poses with his Oscar in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (IMage: Reuters/Mike Blake)

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "The Whale" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Sienna Miller arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 95th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)