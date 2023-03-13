English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsentertainment NewsOscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Salma Hayek, stars get candid on champagne coloured

Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Salma Hayek, stars get candid on champagne coloured

Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Salma Hayek, stars get candid on champagne coloured
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 13, 2023 7:48:42 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

The parade of Hollywood royalty on the red carpet — champagne colored at these 95th Academy Awards — is nearly as important as the show itself. It's a staged ritual, well choreographed and timed to ensure everyone gets their moment.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5

Deepika Padukone poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Eric Gaillard)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5

Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan poses with his Oscar in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (IMage: Reuters/Mike Blake)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "The Whale" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 5

Sienna Miller arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 95th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Oscars 2023 live updates: 'The Elephant Whisperers' bags an Oscar, 'Naatu Naatu' performance gets a standing ovation all updates here

Next Article

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's estranged wife alleges foul play, police to question her

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X