Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars 2023: A look at the last 10 showrunners

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Academy Awards for the third time. Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. He has now dropped a promo of his return, in which he parodied Tom Cruise's character in the film Top Gun. In the promo, Kimmel is being interrogated and recruited by actors Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell, who reprise their roles as Beau "Cyclone" Simpson and Solomon "Warlock" Bates. Parnell jokes in the promo that ABC tasked them with finding a host who is “unflappable...and unslappable.” The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 12. Here’s a look at the last 10 hosts at the Oscars. (Image: @jimmykimmel/Twitter)

2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes | The Oscars 2022 ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer shared the spotlight. But their show was overshadowed by the infamous incident when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. (Image: Reuters)

2017- 2018: Jimmy Kimmel | Kimmel was the last personality to host the Oscars before it went hostless for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Kimmel put up a show with his monologue to 'bury the hatchet' with Matt Damon, after a long-running mock feud and joked with Meryl Streep for her very average career on her 20th Oscar nomination. (Image: Reuters)

2016: Chris Rock | Chris Rock hosted the Oscars for the second time in 2016 amid the #OscarsSoWhite controversy over the Academy’s lack of inclusivity. Rock addressed the issue head-on in his monologue, and mockingly welcomed people to the Oscars “otherwise known as the White People's Choice Awards”. (Image: Reuters)

2015: Neil Patrick Harris | The musical theatre and TV actor hosted the Oscars 2015 after his successful stints hosting the Tony and Emmy awards. The reaction to his show was mixed but he was praised for his musical numbers. (Image: Reuters)

2014: Ellen DeGeneres | The popular talk show presenter hosted the Academy Awards for the second time in 2014. She broke the internet with a star-studded selfie featuring Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. (Image: Reuters)

2013: Seth MacFarlane | The Family Guy creator won praise for his hosting gig, but he dabbled in controversy with his no-holds-barred comedy. His opening number 'We Saw Your Boobs', which had a list of actors who appeared topless in films, was criticised by several media outlets. (Image: Reuters)

2012: Billy Crystal | Billy Crystal has hosted the Oscars nine times, which is the second most after Bob Hope, who hosted the Academy Awards 19 times. Crystal is ranked as one of the best hosts of the ceremony with several of his numbers at the show being a hit. (Image: Reuters)

2011: James Franco and Anne Hathaway | In what was described as a move to appeal to younger voters, James Franco and Anne Hathaway were selected to host the Academy Awards in 2011. Their show received mixed reviews. The Hollywood Reporter called it 'spectacularly bad'. (Image: Reuters)

2010: Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin | Steve Martin, who had hosted the ceremony solo twice before returned with Alec Baldwin to take the stage in 2010. The actors delivered their monologue from the ceiling and cracked some old-school Hollywood jokes. (Image: Reuters)