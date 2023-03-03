SUMMARY The Oscars 2023 are the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, which honour films released in 2022. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The leading nominee is Everything Everywhere All at Once, with 11 nominations. According to several sources, the host of this year’s Oscars is Jimmy Kimmel, who will be hosting for the third time.

The Oscars 2023 is the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, which will honour films released in 2022. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here's a look at the celebrities who will be presenting the awards this year, (Image: Shutterstock)

Deepika Padukone | Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who works predominantly in Hindi films. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, and her accolades include three Filmfare Awards. She is also a presenter at the Oscars 2023, along with other celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (Image: Shutterstock)

Riz Ahmed | Riz Ahmed is a British Pakistani actor and rapper who has won an Emmy Award and an Oscar for his performances in The Night Of and The Long Goodbye respectively. He is also known for his roles in films such as Rogue One, Venom, Four Lions, and Sound of Metal (Image: Shutterstock)

Emily Blunt | Emily Blunt is a British-American actress who has won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performances in Gideon’s Daughter and A Quiet Place respectively. She is also known for her roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow, and Mary Poppins Returns (Image: Shutterstock)

Glenn Close | Glenn Close is an American actress who has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, holding the record for the most nominations in an acting category without a win (tied with Peter O’Toole). She is also a winner of three Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and three Primetime Emmy Awards (Image: Shutterstock)

Jennifer Connelly | Jennifer Connelly is an American actress who was born in 1970 in New York. She started her career as a child model and then became an actress, starring in films such as Labyrinth, The Rocketeer, and A Beautiful Mind, for which she won an Oscar (Image: Shutterstock)

Ariana DeBose | Ariana DeBose is an American actress, dancer, and singer who was born in 1991. She rose to fame after competing on the sixth season of So You Think You Can Dance and then starred in various Broadway musicals such as Hamilton, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and The Prom. She also appeared in films such as West Side Story, for which she won an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for her role as Anita (Image: Shutterstock)

Samuel Jackson | Samuel Jackson is an American actor and producer who was born in 1948 in Washington, D.C.. He is one of the most prolific and successful actors of his generation, having appeared in over 100 films that have grossed over $27 billion worldwide. He received an honorary Oscar in 2022 for his cultural impact (Image: Shutterstock)

Dwayne Johnson | Dwayne Johnson is an American actor and former professional wrestler who was born in 1972. He is also known by his ring name The Rock and is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He has starred in many blockbuster films such as The Scorpion King, The Fast and the Furious franchise, Moana, Jumanji, and Jungle Cruise (Image: Shutterstock)

Michael B. Jordan | Michael B. Jordan is an American actor, director and producer who was born in 1987. His middle name, Bakari, means “noble promise” in Swahili. He is known for his roles in TV shows such as The Wire, Friday Night Lights, and Parenthood, and movies such as Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Just Mercy (Image: Shutterstock)

Troy Kotsur | Troy Kotsur is an American actor who is deaf. He won an Oscar for his role in CODA (2021), a movie about a hearing girl with a deaf family. He has also appeared in TV shows like The Mandalorian and Criminal Minds (Image: Shutterstock)

Jonathan Majors | Jonathan Majors is an American actor who is known for his roles in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019), Lovecraft Country (2020), and Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has a Master’s degree in Acting from Yale School of Drama and a net worth of $2 million as of 2023 (Image: Shutterstock)

Melissa McCarthy | Melissa McCarthy is an American actress, comedian, producer, writer, and fashion designer. She has won two Emmy Awards and been nominated for two Oscars and two Golden Globes. She is known for her roles in Bridesmaids (2011), Spy (2015), The Heat (2013), Ghostbusters (2016), and Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) (Image: Shutterstock)

Janelle Monáe | Janelle Monáe is an American singer, rapper and actress who is known for their Afrofuturistic style and concept albums. They have received eight Grammy nominations and won an MTV Video Music Award. They have also starred in movies such as Hidden Figures (2016), Moonlight (2016), and Antebellum (2020) (Image: Shutterstock)

Questlove | Questlove is an American musician, record producer, disc jockey, filmmaker, music journalist, and actor. He is best known as the drummer and co-frontman of the hip hop band The Roots which is also the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has also directed documentaries such as Summer of Soul (2021) and Black Woodstock (2022) (Image: Shutterstock)

Zoe Saldana | Zoe Saldana is an American actress who is known for her roles in science fiction and superhero movies. She has starred in Avatar (2009), Star Trek (2009), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). She was born in New Jersey to a Dominican father and a Puerto Rican mother, and spent part of her childhood in the Dominican Republic (Image: Shutterstock)

Donnie Yen | Donnie Yen is a Chinese actor, martial artist, and action director. He is known for bringing mixed martial arts into Asian cinema and starring in films such as Ip Man and Rogue One. He was born in Guangzhou, China, but moved to Hong Kong and then Boston when he was young (Image: Shutterstock)