Oscars 2022: Here are visuals from 94th Academy Awards
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Oscars 2022: After two years of lackluster due to the COVID pandemic, this year biggies from the cinema world are back to the Oscars award ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Jessica Chastain has won the best actress Oscar trophy for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', while Will Smith wins best actor trophy at Oscars. Jane Campion won best director Oscar for 'The Power of the Dog' and The 007 song by Billie Eilish and Finneas OConnell received award for best original song."Writing With Fire", the Indian documentary that chronicled the rise of a newspaper run by Dalit women, lost to "Summer of Soul" in the best documentary feature category at the 94th edition of the Oscars, Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony. "Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" is directed by the Roots frontman Ahmir Thompson, best known by his stage name Questlove.
Will Smith wins best actor trophy at Oscars, apologises for punching comedian Chris Rock. Will Smith appears on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. - Image: Reuters
Jessica Chastain accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS
Best Director Jane Campion poses with her Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS
Troy Kotsur wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in "CODA" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS
Ariana DeBose reacts after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer pose with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for "Dune" in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "The Windshield Wiper" in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS
Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi receives from Tiffany Haddish and Simu Lius the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US., March 27, 2022. Person on the left is the interpreter. REUTERS
Kenneth Branagh accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Belfast" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US., March 27, 2022. REUTERS