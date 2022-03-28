Oscars 2022: Here are visuals from 94th Academy Awards

Oscars 2022: After two years of lackluster due to the COVID pandemic, this year biggies from the cinema world are back to the Oscars award ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Jessica Chastain has won the best actress Oscar trophy for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', while Will Smith wins best actor trophy at Oscars. Jane Campion won best director Oscar for 'The Power of the Dog' and The 007 song by Billie Eilish and Finneas OConnell received award for best original song."Writing With Fire", the Indian documentary that chronicled the rise of a newspaper run by Dalit women, lost to "Summer of Soul" in the best documentary feature category at the 94th edition of the Oscars, Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony. "Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" is directed by the Roots frontman Ahmir Thompson, best known by his stage name Questlove.