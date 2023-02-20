Oscar Greats: Walt Disney and Alfred Newman among 8 most awarded winners of all time

SUMMARY Winning an Oscar is a career-defining moment in the life of an artiste. While the Oscars, or the Academy Awards, are known for recognising the best acting, writing, and directing in movies, they also honour other artists who contribute to making a film a success. Some of these categories include Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Makeup and Hairstyle and much more. Here are the eight most decorated Oscar winners.

1 / 8

Walt Disney - 26 Oscars | Walt Disney was one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, known for his creativity and innovation. Disney holds the record for the most Academy Awards won. He bagged 26 Oscars, mostly for his animated films and live-action documentaries. (Image: Wikipedia)

2 / 8

Cedric Gibbons - 11 Oscars | Cedric Gibbons was an art director and production designer who won 11 Oscars for his work on films such as Julius Caesar and An American in Paris. He was instrumental in creating the visual style of Hollywood's Golden Age. (Image: Wikipedia)

3 / 8

Alfred Newman - 9 Oscars | Alfred Newman was a composer and conductor who won nine Oscars in his career. He wrote the scores for more than 200 films and his music has become an iconic part of Hollywood history. (Image: Shutterstock & Wikipedia)

4 / 8

Dennis Muren - 8 Oscars | Dennis Muren is a visual effects pioneer who has worked with directors like George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and James Cameron and won eight Oscars for his ground-breaking visual effects. He worked on movies such as Jurassic Park, the original Star Wars trilogy, and more. (Image: Wikipedia & Shutterstock)

5 / 8

Alan Menken - 8 Oscars | Alan Menken is one of the most decorated composers and songwriters, winning eight Oscars for his work on Disney films such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 8

Edith Head - 8 Oscars | Edith Head was a costume designer who won eight Oscars for her work in the film industry. She designed costumes for hundreds of films across her decades-long career, including movies like Roman Holiday. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 8

Rick Baker - 7 Oscars | Rick Baker is a special make-up effects creator and actor who won seven Oscars for his work in prosthetic make-up in films such as An American Werewolf in London and Men in Black. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 8

John Williams - 5 Oscars | John Williams is an iconic composer with 5 Oscars to his name. His works on films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Schindler's List have made Williams a household name. (Image: Shutterstock)