Oscar Awards 2023 top winners: From RRR to Everything Everywhere and Elephant Whisperers

SUMMARY "Naatu Naatu", the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR", waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. Check out the top winners from the 2023 Oscar Awards.

Multiverse dramedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" emerged as the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards, taking home the coveted best picture trophy along with awards for its star cast -- Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. (Image: Reuters)

Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the best actress trophy at the 95th Academy Awards. (Image: Reuters)

Brendan Fraser returned to centre stage with his best actor award for his role as the overweight reclusive professor in "The Whale". (Image: Reuters)

Filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as the Daniels, won for both directing and original screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once". (Image: Reuters)

"Naatu Naatu", the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "RRR", created history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the best original song category. (Image: Reuters)

Tamil documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category. Directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested “Haulout”, “How Do You Measure a Year?”, “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “Stranger at the Gate” to scoop the trophy. (Image: Reuters)

Ke Huy Quan, the former child star, capped his extraordinary comeback with the Oscar for best supporting actor. Quan, beloved for his roles as Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “Goonies,” had all but given up acting before being cast in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”