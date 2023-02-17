Oscar Awards: 5 biggest upsets in best film category

SUMMARY The Best Picture category, arguably one of the most important ones at the Oscars, has delivered more than its fair share of upsets over the years. Here are some Academy Award upsets for this category that left fans scratching their heads and wondering what went wrong.

Every year, the Academy Awards ceremony is filled with glitz, glamour, surprise victories, and sometimes shocking moments. The Best Picture category, arguably one of the most important ones at the Oscars, has delivered more than its fair share of upsets over the years. Here are some Academy Award upsets for this category that left fans scratching their heads and wondering what went wrong. (Image: AP)

Pulp Fiction | 1995 was a year of tough competition. Forrest Gump, Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, and Quiz Show were all in the run. Forrest Gump taking the award over Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction came as a big shock to many. While Tom Hanks said that Forrest Gump deserved the Oscar for the heartbreaking humanity, Tarantino pointed out much later that the film getting put into the drama section instead of comedy at the Golden Globes cost them the award. (Image: Miramax)

Saving Private Ryan | In 1999, Steven Spielberg's war epic, Saving Private Ryan, was considered the front-runner for the award, having won numerous other accolades leading up to the Oscars. It had garnered praise for its visceral, realistic portrayal of the D-Day invasion during World War II. In contrast, "Shakespeare in Love" was a romantic comedy set in Elizabethan England that received mixed reviews. The upset victory was largely attributed to aggressive campaigning by its distributor, Miramax. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Brokeback Mountain | In 2006, Brokeback Mountain, a story of two cowboys in love and their struggles, was a favourite for the Oscar win in the Best Picture category. The fact that Crash was chosen over it that year not only broke the hearts of many fans but also hinted towards homophobia within the Academy. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

La La Land | The way this Oscar was announced in 2017 was probably one of the biggest fibs in the Academy Awards history. La La Land, the musical about a bittersweet love story, was expected to win the award. And it did...for a good couple of minutes. However, the acceptance speech had to be interrupted when it was revealed that an error had been made and the award had actually gone to Moonlight, a coming-of-age drama. (Image: Lionsgate)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | This was another close race with The Shape of Water, Lady Bird, Get Out, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, all in the fray. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, was the favoured choice, though. It is believed that the way the preferential ballot penalises controversial films is what caused this one to lose. (Image: YouTube screengrab)