

1 / 6 Indian films continue to be popular on Netflix across the globe. In this week's Global Top Ten (non-English), about half of the films featured are from India. This is the first time for any country to achieve this since the launch of the Global Top 10 list in 2021. Let's take a look at the movies that were in the Top 10 between May 9 and 15. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 6 No 1 | Gangubai Kathiawadi | The Alia Bhatt-starrer hit the No. 1 spot worldwide last week on Netflix and it continues to trend at the No 3 spot. The film shares the story Gangubai Kathiwadi, a simple girl from Kathiawad who became the mafia queen of Mumbai. The film released in theatres on February 25, 2022 and made its OTT debut on April 26 2022 and has an IMDB rating of 7/10. (Image: Bhansali Productions/YouTube Screenshot)



3 / 6 No 2 | Thar | Netflix’s action thriller Thar climbed the #6 spot in the global non-English Top 10. The film is inspired by Western and noir genres, and shares the story of antique dealer Siddharth (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor) set in the 1980s. He crosses paths with a local cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) as he embarks on a journey to avenge the wrongs of his past. The film released on May 6, 2022 on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 6.1/10. (Image: Anil Kapoor Film Company/YouTube screenshot)



4 / 6 No 3 | Beast and its Hindi version Raw | The Tamil action thriller Beast and its Hindi version Raw both occupied #7 and #5 spots, respectively. Starring Thalapathy Vijay as Veeraraghavan, a spy trapped in a mall, hijacked by terrorists, the film displays remarkable action sequences as Veera Raghavan decides to save the hostages by eliminating the terrorists. The film was released in theatres on April 13, 2022 and made its Netflix debut on May 11, 2022. The action thriller has an IMDB rating of 5.4/10. (Image: Sun Pictures/YouTube Screenshot)



5 / 6 No 4 | Radhe Shyam (Hindi version) | The Hindi version of the Tamil romantic drama also made it to the Top 10 occupying the 10th spot. Starring Bahubali superstar Prabhas as Vikramaditya, the film is a romantic drama set in Europe during the 1970s. The film released in theatres on March 11, 2022 and its Hindi version made its Netflix debut on May 4, 2022. It has IMDB rating of 5.4/10. (Image: T-Series/YouTube Screenshot)