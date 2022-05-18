Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

These 5 Indian movies are topping Netflix global charts; have you seen them yet?

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
These 5 Indian movies are topping Netflix global charts; have you seen them yet?

For the first time, half of Netflix's Global Top 10 (Non-English) list has five films from India. Check the list here.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More