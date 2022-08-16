Netflix teases Indian Predator, Season 2 — new unscripted releases to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Netflix on August 16 dropped the teaser for the upcoming true crime documentary, Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer. The documentary covers the life and crimes of Raja Kolander and will be released worldwide on September 7. The documentary is the second season for the Indian Predator series, with the teaser dropping just around a month after the original season Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi began streaming on the OTT platform. Here are some Netflix unscripted releases worth giving a try-

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 |

Watch Mumbai's premier matchmaker Sima Taparia do her work on making a group of bachelors and bachelorettes find their perfect partners. Season 2 started streaming on August 10. (Image: Netflix)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 | Netflix recently announced that the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will start streaming on September 2. The reality TV show follows Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan, the wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan respectively. (Image: Netflix)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld | If you’re looking for a more crime-oriented unscripted series, then Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld will be the choice for you. The gritty documentary depicts the struggle over Mumbai between the underworld and Mumbai police that raged in the 90s. (Image: Netflix)

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale | This documentary follows superstar Nayanthara through her fairytale wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. (Image: Netflix)

IRL — In Real Love | A reality dating show, IRL — In Real Love is Netflix’s first foray into Indian reality dating with contestants being cast through the popular dating app Tinder. (Image: Netflix)

Social Currency | Social Currency is a unique game show that sees eight influencers compete through their biggest assets — their social currency. (Image: Netflix)