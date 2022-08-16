    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Netflix teases Indian Predator, Season 2 — new unscripted releases to watch

    Netflix teases Indian Predator, Season 2 — new unscripted releases to watch

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Netflix teases Indian Predator, Season 2 — new unscripted releases to watch

    Netflix on August 16 dropped the teaser for the upcoming true crime documentary, Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer. The documentary covers the life and crimes of Raja Kolander and will be released worldwide on September 7. The documentary is the second season for the Indian Predator series, with the teaser dropping just around a month after the original season Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi began streaming on the OTT platform. Here are some Netflix unscripted releases worth giving a try-

