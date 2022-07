1 / 5 The Gray Man (July 22) | The Ryan Gosling-starrer is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases from Netflix this year, maybe even one of the biggest releases that Netflix has ever seen. The Russo brothers’ movie will see Gosling play a secretive CIA agent on the trails of a psychopathic rogue played by Chris Evans. The film is special for Indian viewers as Tamil Superstar Dhanush is playing an important role in the American action thriller. (Image: Netflix)



2 / 5 Persuasion (July 15) | The popularity of Bridgerton has meant that period dramas are once again in fashion. Though reaction to trailers has been mixed, the Dakota Johnson-starrer is based on the Jane Austen book of the same name with Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass, of Rain Man fame, writing the screenplay. (Image: Netflix)



3 / 5 Incantation (July 8) | Incantation is one of the biggest horror flix expected to hit the streaming service this year. Said to be the scariest Taiwanese horror movie ever made, the film has already received rave reviews when it hit the big screens. (Image: Netflix)



4 / 5 Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls (July 8) | While not exactly a movie, the trailer of the ‘interactive special’ has already taken the internet by storm. The strangely dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls will be entertaining fans this month as they brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower. (Image: Netflix)