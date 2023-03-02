From Gulmohar to Mandalorian Season 3, check out top OTT releases this week

SUMMARY A plethora of exciting shows are coming on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and more in the first week of March. From veteran actress Sharmila Tagore’s family drama Gulmohar to Dharmendra and Naseeruddin Shah's limited series Taj: Divided By Blood, here’s a look at the top OTT releases of the first week of March.

1 / 8

The first week of March is packed with binge-worthy content. This week, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore’s family drama Gulmohar releases on Disney+ Hotstar while Dharmendra and Naseeruddin Shah are ready to take the audience back to the Mughal era in the limited series Taj: Divided By Blood. Here’s a look at the top OTT releases of the first week of March. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 8

Gulmohar | Disney+Hotstar | Release date: March 3 | Gulmohar is a family drama film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Simran Rishi Bagga. The story revolves around the big Batra family, the members of the family are about to move out of their three-decade-old family home. The decision uncovers many personal insecurities and brings back memories for the family who are trying to grapple with the change. (Image: Disney Hotstar YouTube)

3 / 8

Alone | Disney+Hotstar | Release date: March 3 | Alone is a Malayalam thriller which features Mohanlal as Kalidas. The film was released in theatres on January 26. Kalidas is living in Kochi in isolation during the COVID-19 lockdown but soon strange voices and images begin to haunt him. (Image: Disney Hotstar YouTube)

4 / 8

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage | Netflix | Live Stream date: March 5 | Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is Netflix's first-ever global live event to stream. Chris Rock will perform a stand-up comedy act in real-time, highlighting a watershed moment in comedy and he is expected to open up about his Oscars experience when he was slapped by Will Smith. (Image: Netflix YouTube)

5 / 8

Love at First Kiss | Netflix | Release date: March 3 | Love at First Kiss is a romantic film starring Álvaro Cervantes, Silvia Alonso and Susana Abaitua. The film tells the story of the character Javier who finally finds the love of his life who happens to be his best friend's girlfriend. (Image: Netflix YouTube)

6 / 8

Taj: Divided by Blood | ZEE5 | Release date: March 3 | Taj - Divided by Blood is a limited 10-episode series about a revelatory tale of the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the Mughal empire. It dramatizes the rise and fall of the generations displaying the beauty and brutality of this great dynasty, and their passion for arts, poetry and architecture. The series features veteran actors Dharmendra and Naseeruddin Shah along with Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim among others. (Image: YouTube)

7 / 8

The Mandalorian Season 3 | Disney+ Hotstar | Release date: March 1 | 'The Mandalorian' is back with Season 3 featuring Jon Favreau as the showrunner, with Pedro Pascal returning to the titular role of Din Djarin. Season 3 picks up from the past season where the infamous bounty hunter sets off on his journey to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu. (Image: Disney Hotstar YouTube)(Image: Disney Hotstar YouTube)

8 / 8

Indubalar Bhater Hotel | HoiChoi | Release date: March 8 | Indubalar Bhater Hotel is a Bengali drama starring Subhashree Ganguly in the lead role. The show shares tales from Bangladesh and is based on the book of the same name by Kallol Lahiri. (Image: HoiChoi YouTube)