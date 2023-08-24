CNBC TV18
National Film Awards 2023: RRR, Sardar Udham, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect among winners

SUMMARY

The highest opening Indian film RRR won the award for the most famous feature film whereas the Nambi Effect won Best Film award. Also, The Kashmir Files, Mimi RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham, won more awards. On the other hand, Allu Arjun was named the Best Actor and Alia Bhatt & Kriti Sanon shared the award for Best Actress.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 24, 2023 10:26:44 PM IST (Updated)

National Film Awards 2023: RRR, Sardar Udham, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect among winners
Best Popular Film | RRR is chosen as Best popular Film for the 69th National Film Awards. The epic action-drama film is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt in lead characters and revolves around the fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Best Feature Film | Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was chosen for the Best Feature Film. It is a biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan. The film is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was accused in the espionage case in 1994 and later exonerated.

Best Hindi Film | Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham takes home the trophy in the Best Hindi Film category. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, it is a biographical historical drama which follows the life of Udham Singh Kamboj. The movie showcases the brutal carnage that took place in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, and his revenge thereafter.

Best Feature Film on National Integration | Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been adjudged Best Feature Film on National Integration. The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri that presents a fictional storyline centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the J&K. It depicts the exodus and the events leading up to it as a genocide.

 Best Actor | Allu Arjun bagged the award for the best actor for his role in Pushpa. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 is action drama film written and directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the title character.

Best Actress | The award for the Best Actress is shared between Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. Alia worked in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, as a lead character. It is a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based was an social activist in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai during the 1960s. Gangubai worked for the rights of sex-workers and for the well-being of orphans.

Best Actress | Kriti Sanon received Best Actress award for her performance in Mimi. In the movie, she plays the eponymous lead who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Mimi is a comedy-drama film which is a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!.

Best Supporting Actor | Pankaj Tripathi won an award for Best Supporting Actor for the film the Mimi. He plays the role of a taxi driver by the name of Bhanu Pratap Pandey and Naseeruddin (fake name) who is friend of Kriti Sanon.

Best Supporting Actress | Pallavi Joshi won this award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. She played a role of a university professor in the movie, who remains in denial about the violence in J&K in 1990s.

