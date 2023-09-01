Goldfish to Scam 2003 – Top 5 OTT and movies to watch this weekend

1 / 6

This week as we transition into the month of September there are enough choices for your weekend entertainment. Many movies and webseries were released on OTT platforms and in theatres this week. From Kalki Koechlin’s ‘Goldfish’ to Juhi Chawla’s ‘Friday Night Plan’, there are so many options to binge watch this weekend. Here are the top picks of the weeks’ releases for the movie and web-series lovers. (Image: Shutterstock)

Goldfish (Theatre) | ‘Goldfish’ is a story of a mother and daughter duo that deals with issues of memory and identity. In the movie the daughter played by Kalki Koechlin is the child of a mixed marriage and returns home to her mother Sadhana, played by Deepti Naval, who is suffering from dementia. The movie is helmed by Pushan Kripalani and also co-written with Arghya Lahiri. It marks the comeback of Kalki to Bollywood after a long span of four years. ‘Goldfish’ has been released at the theatres on Friday, September 1. (Image: Anurag Kashyap Instagram)

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story (SonyLIV) | ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ is the second webseries of the Scam franchise of SonyLIV. The first part was the ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. Similar to the first series, ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ is also based on a real world incident. The series delves into how Telgi rose to prominence after one of the most meticulously planned financial scams in Indian history. It was spread across several states and shook the entire nation in 2003. The series is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and features Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari and Sana Amin Sheikh in lead roles. ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ is scheduled to stream on SonyLIV from Friday, September 1. (Image: SonyLIV YouTube)

The Equalizer 3 (Theatre) | The third installment of The Equalizer picks up from the last scene of second part of the franchise where the protagonist, Robert McCall struggles to remember the horrific things he has done in the past and finds himself in a strange situation in serving justice. The movie has been directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning amongst others. The ‘Equalizer 3’ was released in theatres on Friday, September 1. (Image: Sony Pictures Instagram)

The Freelancer (Disney Plus Hotstar) | ‘The Freelancer’ is a thriller series that revolves around the protagonist and her quest to flee from a place which is full of lies and betrayals. The series is based on a true story which has been mentioned in Shirish Thorat’s book. The series has been directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardeshi in crucial roles. The series has been slated to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from Friday, September 1. (Image: Disney Plus Hotstar Instagram)

