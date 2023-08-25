From Dream Girl 2 to Akhri Sach, movies and OTT to watch this weekend

1 / 7

The month of August has been a treat for movie buffs. From Gadar 2 to Guns & Gulaabs, we were spoiled for choices. Now, as we enter into the last week of August, we are looking forward to some of the finest films and series including Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 and Ravi Dubey’s Lakhan Leela Bhargava. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 7

Lakhan Leela Bhargava (Jio Cinema) | Lakhan Leela Bhargava is a drama series that follows the life of a young lawyer named Lakhan. The plot of the series is set in Lucknow. It shows how a young and inexperienced lawyer fights for justice in the courtroom and even outside of it. The series is helmed by Saurabh Tewari and features Ravi Dubey, Sanvikaa, Mohit Chauhan, Ariah Agarwal, and Sonali Sachdev among others. (Image: Ravi Dubey Instagram)

3 / 7

Dream Girl 2 (Theatre) | Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 comedy-drama Dream Girl, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The story of Dream Girl 2 delves into the life of Karam, who lives in Mathura and struggles to repay his father's debt while being deeply in love with Pari, whose father has set challenging conditions for their marriage. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which ignites further chaos in his already chaotic life. (Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

4 / 7

Ahsoka (Disney+ Hotstar) | Ahsoka is an action-adventure drama series which is a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian. The plot of this Star Wars franchise is set in the post-fall of the Galactic Empire. The series was created by Dave Filoni. It features Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Wes Chatham amongst many others. (Image: Disney Plus Hotstar YouTube)

5 / 7

Akelli (Theatre) | Akelli is a Hindi thriller drama film that delves into a war zone where the protagonist is an ordinary Indian girl who fights for her life. The movie marks the directorial debut of Pranay Meshram, who has also co-written the script with Gunjan Saxena and Ayush Tiwari. Akelli stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. Tsahi Haveli, Amir Boutrous and Nishant Dahiya play pivotal characters. Akelli has hit the theatres on Friday, August 25. (Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram)

6 / 7

Aakhri Sach (Disney+ Hotstar) | Aakhri Sach is a thriller drama web series which is inspired by the 2018 horrific mass suicide case in Burari. The Burari mass suicide case showcases how a family of three generations ended their lives together. The series is directed by Robbie Grewal. It stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a crucial role. Kriti Vij, Shivin Narang and Sanjiv Chopra are also part of the film. (Image: Disney Plus Hotstar YouTube)

7 / 7