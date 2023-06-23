SUMMARY Here’s a sneak peek to choose from before bingeing this weekend with all the doses of entertainment.

On the second last week of the month, the anticipation continues to get filled with more exciting releases like Tiku Weds Sheru, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on OTT platforms. Here are some suggestions to browse through and get along with for the weekend binge watch. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tiku Weds Sheru, Amazon Prime Video | Tiku Weds Sheru is a satirical-romantic drama featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru and Avneet Kaur as Tiku. The movie is directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut. The movie revolves around a junior artist and an ambitious girl who aspire to become actresses and fall in love with each other. It is releasing on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram)

1920: Horrors of the Heart, Theatre | 1920: Horrors of the Heart is yet another horror movie releasing in cinemas this Friday. The movie delves into the life of a young woman who ends up entering darkness while in search of revenge. The plot of the movie takes unexpected turns when the darkness starts to gobble her up. The movie features Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Sengupta in lead roles. (Image: Avika Gor Instagram)

John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate Play | After striking millions at the box office, the action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4 is all set to premiere on Lionsgate Play. This was a highly anticipated instalment of the series. This part of the popular franchise tells the story of John Wick. The character of John Wick is played by Keanu Reeves in the film. (Image: Lionsgate Play Instagram)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Zee5 | Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally made its way to the OTT platform. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film 'Veeram'. The multi-star film is directed by Farhad Samji. It also features Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among many others. (Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram)

Social Currency, Netflix | Netflix’s home-produced reality series deals with the world of social media influencers. Eight famous influencers, which include Parth Samthaan, Bhavin, Ruhi Singh, and Aakash Mehta, among others, will stay in a villa for 21 days far from their online world. The show has been streaming on Netflix since June 22. (Image: Netflix India Instagram)

Kafas, Sony LIV | Kafas is a fascinating social drama series that looks into the complications of human nature. The series is directed by Sahil Sangha and stars Sharman Joshi as Raghav and Mona Singh as Seema. Kafas is streaming on Sony LIV starting this Friday, June 23. (Image: Sharman Joshi Instagram)

Titans Season 4, Netflix | Titans Season 4 is the final part of the superhero action-adventure series. The series of 'Titans' is based on DC Comics ‘Teen Titans’. Titans season 4 has been rated 7.5 by IMDb. This series features Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Ann Diop, Teagan Croft, and many more. Season 4 of the series will be streaming on Netflix starting June 25. (Image: Mame-Ann Diop Instagram)

Glamorous, Netflix | A comedy-drama series called Glamorous is streaming on Netflix starting June 22. The series talks about the story of Marco Mejia, played by Ben Pierce. The story of the series revolves around Marco, who is a young gender non-conforming queer whose life takes drastic turns after he lands a job with a makeup queen. (Image: Netflix Tudum)

Ponniyin Selvan 2, Amazon Prime Video | After the release of PS-2 in theatres, the Hindi version of the historical drama was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam and features Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The film follows up from the climax of PS-1 and revolves around the power struggle of succession for the Chola dynasty. (Image: Amazon Prime Video Instagram)