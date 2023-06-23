SUMMARY Here’s a sneak peek to choose from before bingeing this weekend with all the doses of entertainment.

On the second last week of the month, the anticipation continues to get filled with more exciting releases like Tiku Weds Sheru, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on OTT platforms. Here are some suggestions to browse through and get along with for the weekend binge watch. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tiku Weds Sheru, Amazon Prime Video | Tiku Weds Sheru is a satirical-romantic drama featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru and Avneet Kaur as Tiku. The movie is directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut. The movie revolves around a junior artist and an ambitious girl who aspire to become actresses and fall in love with each other. It is releasing on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram)