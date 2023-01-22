Republic Day 2023: 7 patriotic films and shows to watch

SUMMARY Republic Day is when one feels extra patriotic. In case you are planning to stay at home with your loved ones on January 26, we have some suggestions on what to do. What better way to relax than to binge watch web shows and films. Get your popcorn tubs ready! We have compiled a list of films and web shows that you can watch on Republic Day.

1 / 7

1. Mission Majnu | This Sidharth Malhotra-starrer is currently streaming on Netflix. It is an espionage drama which centres on a fictional RAW operation aimed at scuttling Pakistan's secret nuclear programme in the 1970s. The film also narrates the story of the fearless spies, who flit between their personal and professional life only to do justice to their jobs. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. (Image: Youtube)

2 / 7

2. Sardar Udham | The 2021 film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is a biographical historical drama which follows the life of Udham Singh Kamboj. Sardar Udham also showcased the brutal carnage that took place in Amritsar on April 13, 1919. It was arguably Vicky Kaushal’s best performance. The actor played the titular role in the film. (Image: Youtube)

3 / 7

3. Shershaah | Released in 2021, Shershaah has received love from fans and critics alike. The film is based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. (Image: Youtube)

4 / 7

4. Rang De Basanti | Rang De Basanti is a cult classic and for all the right reasons. The film boasts a stellar cast of Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan. To top it off, it has music by AR Rahman. This Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial is bound to leave you in tears. (Image: Youtube)

5 / 7

5. Border | You would agree that this Indian Hindi-language war film needs no introduction. Border is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The film stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Jackie Shroff, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Raakhee, and Sharbani Mukherjee. (Image: Youtube)

6 / 7

6. URI: The Surgical Strike | How is the josh? High Sir! We cannot and would not get over this film no matter what. The blockbuster featured Vicky Kaushal. URI: The Surgical Strike was a fictionalised take on the 2016 Uri attacks. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5. (Image: Youtube)

7 / 7

7. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 | Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The story follows the staff of Bombay General Hospital and how the brutality unfolded on the unfortunate day. The show has Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina and Tina Desai among others. (Image: Youtube)