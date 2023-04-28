Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023: A look at other celebrities who will be present

SUMMARY The Met Gala 2023 will be held on May 1, and this year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' This year’s event is co-chaired by Roger Federer, Michael Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that she will be attending the prestigious Met Gala 2023 event in New York. She shared the news during the premiere of her upcoming web series Citadel in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 25) and said she will donning a special outfit which will be designed on this year’s theme of the event. Here’s a look at other celebrities who confirmed to attend this year’s Met Gala event, so far. (Image: Reuters)

Alia Bhatt | Alia Bhatt has confirmed that she will be making her maiden appearance at the Met Gala this year, donning a Prabal Gurung creation. (Image: Reuters)

Dua Lipa | As one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, Dua Lipa announced that she will attend the event through an Instagram post. “Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs… See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit,” she wrote in the post. (Image: Shutterstock)

Penelope Cruz | Penelope Cruz, a close friend of Karl Lagerfeld, is another confirmed 2023 Met Gala co-chair and attendee. (Image: Reuters)

Michaela Coel | Michaela Coel will also attend the event as a co-chair for the first time in the role, and in her second appearance at the event. (Image: Reuters)

Roger Federer | Tennis legend, Roger Federer who is a close aide of Wintour, will also be attending the event as co-chair. (Image: AP)

Elle Fanning | Elle Fanning confirmed that she will attend the Met Gala during an interview with Variety, where she discussed her outfit plans as well. (Image: Reuters)

Emma Chamberlain | Emma Chamberlain will make a return to the Vogue live stream as host at this year’s Met Gala event. (Image: Reuters)

Kim Kardashian | After much speculation and wild rumours, Kim Kardashian has finally confirmed that she will attend the Met Gala event as per a report by marieclaire.com.au . She made headlines last year wearing Marylin Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday Mr President dress. (Image: Shutterstock)

La La Anthony | A regular feature of the Met Gala, La La Anthony will be joining Emma Chamberlain to host the Vogue live stream this year. (Image: Reuters)

Derek Blasberg | Another close aide of Karl Lagerfeld, fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, will also be hosting the Vogue livestream. (Image: Reuters)

Chloe Fineman | Chloe Fineman of Saturday Night Live fame will also feature as one of the hosts of the Vogue livestream at the event. (Image: Reuters)

Other celebrities who are likely to make an appearance are, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Blackpink's Rosé, SZA, Camilla Cabello, and Shawn Mendes. (Image: Reuters)

Many eminent personalities who have reportedly been invited to the event are Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, BTS members RM and Jimin, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney and more. (Image: Reuters)