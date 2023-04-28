Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023: A look at other celebrities who will be present

SUMMARY The Met Gala 2023 will be held on May 1, and this year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' This year’s event is co-chaired by Roger Federer, Michael Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that she will be attending the prestigious Met Gala 2023 event in New York. She shared the news during the premiere of her upcoming web series Citadel in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 25) and said she will donning a special outfit which will be designed on this year’s theme of the event. Here’s a look at other celebrities who confirmed to attend this year’s Met Gala event, so far. (Image: Reuters)

Alia Bhatt | Alia Bhatt has confirmed that she will be making her maiden appearance at the Met Gala this year, donning a Prabal Gurung creation. (Image: Reuters)