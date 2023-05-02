Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to Kim Kardashian, a look at best dressed celebrities at the red carpet

SUMMARY Several celebrities showed up at Met Gala 2023 in the most beautiful of outfits, with some designed on this year’s theme of the event.

1 / 21

The 2023 Met Gala red carpet was finally underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first night of May. The theme for this year’s event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” honouring the late designer who helmed fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and more. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 21

The Met Gala event which is often called the Superbowl of fashion features a star-studded red-carpet spectacle where the biggest celebrities make their way up the famous Met steps in uniquely mesmerising outfits. Here’s a look at the celebrities who were the centre of attraction at the event. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 21

Alia Bhatt | Alia Bhatt adorned a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment on her debut at the Met Gala event. She paired her dress with matching gloves and earrings and slicked-back hair with a middle parting. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 21

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas | Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the event in a thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. Her husband, Nick Jonas twinned with her with a black outfit featuring a Valentine's suit and a thin tie. While Priyanka paired her dress with white gloves and matching sleeves, both of them wore Bulgari jewellery. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 21

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky | Rihanna showed up in a silky white gown from Valentino and Bulgari jewellery which she paired off with a hooded puffer jacket. A$AP Rocky wore a Gucci outfit in which he paired a red tartan kilt with jeans, a suit jacket with a skinny tie and a pair of opaque black sunglasses, which is a trademark of Lagerfeld. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 21

Gigi Hadid | American supermodel Gigi Hadid adorned a black Givenchy ensemble. She featured in a strapless corset top paired with a low-rise black skirt and three pearl necklace strings. To complete the look, she wore a black mesh overlay. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 21

Dua Lipa | Dua Lipa adopted the like royalty-like look in a white gown with a figure-hugging low neckline corset bodice paired with a long skirt. Her outfit was initially designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's 1992 fall/winter collection, as per a Vogue report. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 21

Penelope Cruz | Penélope Cruz nailed the theme with a gown from Chanel Couture's spring/summer 1988 collection. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 21

Doja Cat | Doja Cat appeared in a unique look, likely dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat, Choupette. She featured facial prosthetics, winged eyeliner and talon-like nails, to pay homage to Lagerfeld's beloved Birman cat. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 21

Kendall Jenner | Kendall Jenner was seen on the red carpet wearing a sequin bodysuit with floor-length sleeves and a white collar. She paired it off with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. (Image: AP)

11 / 21

Nicole Kidman | Nicole Kidman appeared in a Chanel pink silk tulle dress, with a lengthy, four-meter round train. (Image: Reuters)

12 / 21

Kylie Jenner | Kylie Jenner featured in an asymmetric red dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her outfit was paired with a matching two-toned robe in bright red and baby blue colours. (Image: Reuters)

13 / 21

Bad Bunny | Bad Bunny graced the red carpet in a tweed Jacquemus suit with a stole made of white roses draped around his elbows. His suit was backless, adding a unique touch to his outfit. (Image: Reuters)

14 / 21

Kim Kardashian | Kim Kardashian adorned a dress made entirely of pearls as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's penchant for pearls. (Image: Reuters)

15 / 21

Cardi B | Cardi B wore a Chenpeng Studio black gown decorated with large rose details to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's distinctive style. (Image: Reuters)

16 / 21

Pedro Pascal | The ‘Last of Us’ star appeared in a red Valentino long coat, black shorts paired with a red shirt and military-style black boots. (Image: Reuters)

17 / 21

Bella Ramsey | The other ‘Last of Us’ lead, Bella Ramsey sported a black, decorated coat with matching pants and a skirt over top. (Image: AP)

18 / 21

Jarred Leto | A regular attendee of the Met Gala, Jared Leto arrived in a surprise incognito look dressed as Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette. (Image: Reuters)

19 / 21

Lil Nas X | To add sparkle to the red carpet, Lil Nas X showed up painted from toe to head in silver, while his face was studded with rhinestones and pearls. (Image: Reuters)

20 / 21

Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams | Making their Met Gala debut, tennis legend Serena Williams and supermodel Karlie Kloss graced the red carpet sporting their baby bumps in black dresses. (Image: Reuters)

21 / 21

Jennifer Lopez | Jennifer Lopez wore a cut-out gown from the collection of Ralph Lauren which featured intricate detailing, such as a floral collar and hand-moulded petals. She paired it off with black silk evening gloves and a matching petite beret. (Image: Reuters)