Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to Kim Kardashian, a look at best dressed celebrities at the red carpet

SUMMARY Several celebrities showed up at Met Gala 2023 in the most beautiful of outfits, with some designed on this year’s theme of the event.

The 2023 Met Gala red carpet was finally underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first night of May. The theme for this year’s event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” honouring the late designer who helmed fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and more. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Met Gala event which is often called the Superbowl of fashion features a star-studded red-carpet spectacle where the biggest celebrities make their way up the famous Met steps in uniquely mesmerising outfits. Here’s a look at the celebrities who were the centre of attraction at the event. (Image: Reuters)