1 / 9 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made quite an entrance at the Met Gala. The duo, who are both co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, wowed the crowd on the red carpet with their chic ensembles. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 9 Natasha Poonawalla wore a stunning gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail by famous designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to the Met Gala 2022. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 9 Elon Musk appeared on the red carpet with his supermodel mother Maye Musk. The Tesla CEO Elon Musk charmed photographers with his silly poses and even revealed his aspirations for acquiring Twitter. (Image: Instagram)



4 / 9 Jared Leto continued his doppelgänger theme as he walked the Met Gala red carpet with Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, who had his hair and clothing perfectly done to match each other. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 9 Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala. The duo went all out for the charity event, dressing up in exquisite outfits. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 9 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walked the red carpet together, both wearing Louis Vuitton ensembles. Turner donned an embroidered long-sleeve gown with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection, while Jonas wore a feminine white tail jacket and black and white lace top. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 9 Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Make Met Gala Debut as Married Couple. Nicola looked stunning in a fuchsia off-the-shoulder gown, while Brooklyn looked dapper in an ivory suit. (Image: AP)



8 / 9 Cara Delevingne, who came in a stunning red suit and went topless on the red carpet, showing her gold-painted body, was truly the show stealer at the Gala. (Image: AP)