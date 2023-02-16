Marvel's Quantumania to BTS' J-Hope documentary – OTT and theatrical releases this week

SUMMARY This week will see the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first movie of the year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man’s third movie outing will compete against Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada at the box office. Viewers can also catch Ranveer Singh’s Circus, Yami Gautam’s Lost, and more on various OTT platforms. Here is a look at some of the top OTT and theatrical releases of this week.

Theatre | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17 | Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be reprising their roles as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The first Marvel release of the year, Quantumania will introduce the new central antagonist for the MCU, Kang the Conqueror (portrayed by Jonathan Majors). (Image: Marvel Entertainment Instagram)

Shehzada – February 17 | The Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the movie follows the life of a middle-class man after he realises that he is the biological son of a millionaire. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in leading roles are supported by Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Rajpal Yadav. (Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Vaathi/Sir – February 17 | Dhanush will be making his foray into the Telugu movie industry with his latest movie Sir. Also released in Tamil as Vaathi, the movie puts Dhanush in the role of a simple college professor who struggles against the privatisation of education. Samyuktha Menon also stars in the movie. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

OTT | J-hope In the Box – Disney+ Hotstar – February 17 | The BTS Army is in for a treat this weekend as J-hope In the Box, the documentary following BTS member J-Hope will release on Friday. The documentary shows J-hope in a new light as it focuses more on him as a solo artist, his performance at Lollapalooza, and the making of his debut solo album Jack in the Box. (Image: Disney+ Hotstar Instagram)

The Night Manager – Disney+ Hotstar – February 17 | A remake of the BBC series of the same name that starred Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager ropes in big names like Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The series will follow an undercover agent who is working to bring down a deadly arms dealer. (Image: Disney+ Hotstar Instagram)

Carnival Row Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video – February 17 | Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne return to the fantasy Victorian world of Carnival Row. This season will see Bloom’s character, Rycroft Philostrate or Philo, struggle to solve one of his most important cases as he faces issues in his personal life. (Image: YouTube screengrab)