Martyrs' Day 2023: Must-watch films based on Bhagat Singh's life

SUMMARY Bhagat Singh was one of the most influential revolutionary leaders in India’s freedom struggle. Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were executed by the Britishers on March 23, 2023. This day is observed as Martyrs’ day or Shaheed Diwas.

1. Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh | The first movie based on Bhagat Singh’s life was directed by Jagdish Gautama in 1954 23 years after his death. Prem Abid, Smriti Biswas, Cuckoo and Paidi Jairaj played the lead roles. (Image: Youtube)

2. Shaheed | This 1965 movie directed by S Ram Sharma had Manoj Kumar as Bhagat Singh. This iconic movie won several National Awards and also “Best Feature Film on National and Emotional Integration”. (Image: Youtube)

3. Shaheed-E-Azam | This movie was directed by Sukumar Nair in 2002. This movie starred Sonu Sood in the lead role and it was the actor’s Bollywood debut film. (Image: Youtube)

4. 23rd March 1931: Shaheed | This 2002 Bollywood movie starring Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was directed by Guddu Dhanoa. (Image: Youtube)

5. The Legend of Bhagat Singh | Besides Shaheed-E-Azam and 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, this iconic movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi was also released in 2002. In this movie, Ajay Devgn played the role of Bhagat Singh. The film also starred Sushant Singh and D. Santosh. (Image: Youtube)

6. Rang De Basanti | This movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra starring Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Siddharth released in 2006. An English filmmaker casts some young Indians in her short film about India’s revolution against the Britishers. Bhagat Singh’s story was told through this short film. (Image: Youtube)