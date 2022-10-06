Madhuri Dixit buys a Rs 48 crore apartment; a look at other celebs who live luxuriously in Mumbai

SUMMARY Actor Madhuri Dixit has recently splurged Rs 48 crore on an apartment in Mumbai, reported MoneyControl. The 5,384 sq ft flat is located in Lower Parel in the Indiabulls Blu project. Madhuri joins the long list of Bollywood celebrities who have splurged on million-dollar penthouses, flats, bungalows and mansions in some of the most expensive neighbourhoods in India. Here are some other celebs who have bought or own multi-million dollar homes in the city of dreams.

Shah Rukh Khan | Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, which he had bought for Rs 13.32 crore in 2001, is a mainstay of Mumbai’s Bollywood tour spots. Today, the mansion is reportedly worth over Rs 200 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Hrithik Roshan | Fans of Hrithik Roshan may know that the actor has a passion for homes and interior design. Hrithik recently spent a whopping Rs 100 crore on a triplex apartment in Juhu. (Image: Reuter)

Amitabh Bachchan | Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa is just one of the actor’s four properties in Mumbai’s Juhu. The current value of the mansion is pegged around Rs 100-120 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone | One of the most fawned-over couples in Bollywood, the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently bought a quadruplex apartment near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. The sea-facing house, which reportedly cost Rs 119 crore, is one of the most expensive deals for a single residential apartment in the country. (Image: Reuters)

Shilpa Shetty | Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Kinara is a seaside bungalow in Juhu. The couple’s house costs around Rs 100 crore.(Image: Reuters)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas | While Priyanka Chopra has been spending most of her time in Los Angeles with her daughter, the actress owns the massive sea-facing Karmyog. Located in Juhu-Versova, the house is worth over Rs 100 crore. (Image: Reuters)

John Abraham | John Abraham’s Villa in the Sky was designed and decorated by the actor’s brother Alan Abraham. Located in Bandra West, the duplex apartment has a sea view from each room and costs over Rs 60 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | The cricketer-actress couple owns a home with some of the most spectacular views of Mumbai. Located on the 35th floor of the Omkar 1973 project in Worli, their house costs Rs 34 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Akshay Kumar | One of the hardest working actors in the industry, Akshay Kumar’s house is located in a prime location at Juhu. The Rs 80-crore worth house has been decorated by Twinkle Khanna. (Image: Reuters)