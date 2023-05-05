Lights Out — Writers' strike sparks production standstills for Cobra Kai, SNL

SUMMARY The entertainment industry is once again facing a major disruption as Hollywood's film and TV writers have gone on strike, demanding a fair contract with major studios.

With approximately 12,000 writers on the picket lines, multiple productions have already been impacted, reminiscent of the last writers strike in 2007-2008. (Image: Reuters)

The effects of the strike are already being felt, with Drew Barrymore stepping down from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the union's efforts. As the strike continues, the future of the entertainment industry remains uncertain, as the industry and the writers work to find common ground. (Image: Reuters)

Meanwhile, UK filming on House of the Dragon season two will continue with finalised scripts, but rewriting of the show has been prohibited by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) members. (Image: Youtube)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will complete its final 19 days of filming without showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, with non-writing executive producers overseeing. However, other productions have come to a halt due to the strike. Ahead, a glimpse of the TV shows and movies that were forced to halt production in the midst of the strike. (Image: Youtube)

Saturday Night Live | NBC's flagship sketch series, Saturday Night Live, has three episodes left in its 48th season but is currently at a standstill. The show will air reruns during the final three weeks, originally planned to feature hosting debuts by Pete Davidson and Jennifer Coolidge, as well as Kieran Culkin's second hosting appearance, with musical guests Lil Uzi Vert, Labyrinth, and Foo Fighters, respectively. (Image: shutterstock)

Late-night TV | Late night shows are going on hiatus due to the fast-paced nature of their writing process and the ongoing writers' strike. Hosts such as Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, both members of the Writers Guild of America East branch, have committed to paying their crews during this time, with NBC also covering salaries for two weeks and healthcare through September. Fallon and Meyers are also personally contributing funds to extend pay for a third week. The hosts have voiced their support for the writers' cause, with Meyers stating that their demands are reasonable and Fallon acknowledging the importance of his writers to his show. (Image: Reuters)

Abbott Elementary | The writers of the Emmy-winning sitcom "Abbott Elementary" were supposed to start working on season three on May 2, but the strike has put a stop to it. The show writes while it airs, so a prolonged strike could delay the release of the show and affect the number of episodes and the air date. Creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson joined the picket line in LA to demand fair compensation for writers. (Image: Youtube)

Yellowjackets | Ashley Lyle, co-creator of Showtime's drama Yellowjackets, tweeted, “Well, we had exactly one day in the Yellowjackets S3 writers’ room.” Lyle looks forward to returning once the WGA receives a fair deal. (Image: Youtube)

American Horror Story | Production for the 12th season of FX's American Horror Story, starring Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, has paused due to teamsters refusing to cross picket lines outside Silvercup Studios in New York, according to a tweet from WGA East member Kaitlin Fontana. (Image: Youtube)

Cobra Kai | Netflix's Cobra Kai cocreator Jon Hurwitz tweeted, “Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set.” Hurwitz also stated that while they hate to strike, they will "strike hard" if necessary. (Image: Youtube)