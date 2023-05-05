English
Lights Out — Writers' strike sparks production standstills for Cobra Kai, SNL

By Anand Singha  May 5, 2023 7:34:51 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The entertainment industry is once again facing a major disruption as Hollywood's film and TV writers have gone on strike, demanding a fair contract with major studios.

With approximately 12,000 writers on the picket lines, multiple productions have already been impacted, reminiscent of the last writers strike in 2007-2008. (Image: Reuters)

The effects of the strike are already being felt, with Drew Barrymore stepping down from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the union's efforts. As the strike continues, the future of the entertainment industry remains uncertain, as the industry and the writers work to find common ground. (Image: Reuters)

