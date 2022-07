1 / 7 The actress is all set to impress moviegoers with her interesting line of releases. She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the horror comedy Bhediya. And, we are also excited to witness her in a badass avatar in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath: Part 1. Oh did we mention her project with Prabhas, Adipurush? (Image: Instagram)



2 / 7 While we have to wait a little longer to watch Kriti cast her magic on the big screen, let’s binge-watch some of her previous impeccable performances. (Image: wallpaperaccess)



3 / 7 Mimi | No one could have nailed Mimi’s character had it not been Kriti Sanon. Kriti plays Mimi, a young woman who wishes to be a Bollywood star. She senses that her dream could become a reality when an American couple comes looking for an Indian oven to bake their bun in. The movie will make you laugh, cry, and smile all at the same time. (Image: Youtube)



4 / 7 Lukka Chuppi | Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the film narrates the story of a local television reporter who cohabits with his intern. But their families - who are against the concept of a live-in relationship, assume they got married to each other. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s on-screen chemistry is everything. (Image: Youtube)



5 / 7 Bareilly Ki Barfi | Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is based on Nicolas Barreau’s novel, The Ingredients of Love. It stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles, what else do you need? (Image: Youtube)



6 / 7 Raabta | The 2017 Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer is based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed love. Raabta takes place across two timelines - one of the past and the other of the present life. It is a simple love story that faces the test of time. (Image: Youtube)