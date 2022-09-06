KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to tie the knot soon? A look at cricketers who married Bollywood actresses

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who have been dating each other for a few years, will tie the knot at the end of December this year or early 2023, ETimes reported.

Dates for the wedding will be decided based on Rahul’s work schedule. Wedding organisers recently visited Jahaan, the Khandala bungalow owned by Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty, for recce, the report said. It went on to add that the couple has asked friends and relatives to keep themselves available from the end of December to January first week. (Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)

KL Rahul is currently playing in the Asia Cup in UAE. Athiya Shetty’s last movie was Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawzuddin Siddiqui. From Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Virat Kohli, a number of cricketers have married actresses in the past. Here’s a look at some couples. (Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)

Mohammed Azharuddin-Sangeeta Bijlani | Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin married Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. However, the couple separated due to irreconcilable differences in 2010. (Image: News18)

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech | Dancer and actress Hazel Keech met star Team India batter Yuvraj Singh met at a friend’s birthday party in 2011. The two dated for a few years before eventually tying the knot in 2016. They are proud parents of a son – Orion Keech Singh. (Image: PTI)

Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra | The “turbanator” dated actress Geeta Basra for almost eight years before getting married in 2015. The couple have two kids together -- daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha and son Jovan. (Image: Harbhajan Singh Instagram)

Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge | Fast bowler Zaheer Khan and Chak De! India star Sagarika Ghatge got married in November 2017. The couple chose to go for a court marriage. (Image: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram)

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore | Tiger Pataudi first met actress Sharmila Tagore at an after-match party in Delhi in 1965. The two got married in 1969 in a royal wedding ceremony. The couple have three children -- Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. (Image: News18)

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma | After dating for several years, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma married India’s superstar batter Virat Kohli in Italy in December 2017. The couple first met on the sets of an ad shoot. In January 2021, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Vamika. (Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)